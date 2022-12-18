First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 86,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FBIZ. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $37.18. 128,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $313.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.76.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 28.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 360,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Stories

