First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 149 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 119,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 29,453 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $305,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

