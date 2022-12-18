First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 2,008 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,552,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 49,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,361,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $58.32.

