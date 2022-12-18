First Citizens Financial Corp Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF makes up 1.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

IDU stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.75.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

