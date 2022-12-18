First Citizens Financial Corp Has $4.60 Million Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 4.5% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $951,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $281.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.98. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

