First Citizens Financial Corp Makes New $202,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

