First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Altria Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.56 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.