First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 380 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.