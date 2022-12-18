First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,490,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 2,937.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.96. 2,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,919. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

