First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FTA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 509,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $73.31.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.343 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

