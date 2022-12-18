First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,873,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,768,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 792.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 95,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 203.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.31. 18,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.