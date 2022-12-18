FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 34.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 29,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

