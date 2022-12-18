Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

Fiserv stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.58. 8,253,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.62. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.