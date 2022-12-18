Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %
Fiserv stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.58. 8,253,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.62. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.