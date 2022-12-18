Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,315,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 5,983,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

Shares of Fission Uranium stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 71,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,182. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Fission Uranium from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

