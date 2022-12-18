FlatQube Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,679.91 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $24.99 million and $9,679.91 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00009965 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FlatQube has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.71469613 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,355.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

