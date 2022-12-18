FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $181.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

