Floki Inu (FLOKI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.25 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $81.25 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

