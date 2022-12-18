Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Up 14.6% in November

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Flora Growth from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flora Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,404,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 501,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Flora Growth by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 397,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Trading Down 3.5 %

FLGC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 928,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,967. Flora Growth has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flora Growth will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flora Growth

(Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.