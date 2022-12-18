Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Evercore ISI

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
FLNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.
Fluence Energy Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of FLNC opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.51.
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
