Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
