Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.17.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

About Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 897.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 106,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 271,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

