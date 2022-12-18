FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FONR shares. TheStreet raised FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,553. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62.

In other news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian purchased 2,500 shares of FONAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FONAR by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FONAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

