Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.51 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion. Foot Locker also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.53 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FL. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $34.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $458,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

