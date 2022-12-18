ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Up 16.2% in November

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ForgeRock

In other ForgeRock news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ForgeRock Price Performance

FORG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.25 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 2,510,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

