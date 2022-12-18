Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

FORTY remained flat at $74.26 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.02. Formula Systems has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.77.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.671 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

