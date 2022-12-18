Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance
FORTY remained flat at $74.26 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.02. Formula Systems has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.77.
Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.671 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.
