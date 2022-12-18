Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Update

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,379,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 3,927,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,126.5 days.

Fosun International Price Performance

OTCMKTS FOSUF remained flat at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Fosun International has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

