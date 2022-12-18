Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV stock traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.50. 2,280,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,476. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.34.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

