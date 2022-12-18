Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Franklin Street Properties

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,125 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $137,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,248,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 567,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,547,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.78. 5,710,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,087. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

