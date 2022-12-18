Frax (FRAX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005934 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $1.54 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

