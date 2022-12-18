Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Cap Hits $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00006529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and $38,155.90 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

