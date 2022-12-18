FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.18 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.64) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

