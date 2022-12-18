FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,189 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.