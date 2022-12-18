FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $267.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.75 and its 200 day moving average is $252.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

