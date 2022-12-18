FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in ASML by 118.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in ASML by 12.6% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $574.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.47. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $817.30. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($684.21) to €700.00 ($736.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.