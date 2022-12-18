Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Sells $67,788.70 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $252.49 million, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

