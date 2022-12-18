FUNToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.15 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $66.76 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $848.75 or 0.05080230 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00486601 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,816.83 or 0.28831327 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.