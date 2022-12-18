G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. CWM LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.03. 2,953,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $618.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

