Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.74. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

