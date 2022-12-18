Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

