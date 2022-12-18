Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.40 ($10.95) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.73.
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Down 1.0 %
GLPEY stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.00 and a beta of 0.76.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
