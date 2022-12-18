Galxe (GAL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.93 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $58.79 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00006464 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Galxe

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

