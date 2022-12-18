Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 41.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Stock Performance

Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,015. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $72.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Stories

