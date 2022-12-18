Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,774. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Garmin by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Garmin by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

