Gas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.01 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Gas has a market capitalization of $123.01 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00012410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001687 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $890.06 or 0.05305875 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00487259 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.99 or 0.28870306 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
