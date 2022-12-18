Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

GNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $591,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 1.3 %

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $619.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.31%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.58%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

