General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.80.
General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %
GD stock opened at $246.14 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.00.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
