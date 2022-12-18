Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Up 16.9% in November

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 129,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Genie Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 263,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 505.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

