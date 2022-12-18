Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.5 %

GNMSF stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $260.25 and a 12 month high of $470.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.86.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

