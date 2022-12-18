GICTrade Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00005324 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GICTrade has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $88.35 million and $68,313.62 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.18 or 0.05396650 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00485259 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.32 or 0.28750393 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93270022 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $66,662.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars.

