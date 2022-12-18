Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,560,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 20,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.76. 28,312,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

