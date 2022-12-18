Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.
Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of GAIN opened at $13.10 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $435.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $39,180.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,422.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on GAIN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
