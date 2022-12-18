Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.10 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $435.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 66.37% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $39,180.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,422.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GAIN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.